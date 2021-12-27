Bitac organises seminar on 4th Industrial Revolution preparation

Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (Bitac) organised a seminar on preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The seminar titled "Review of Bitac's Preparation to Meet the Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" was held on Monday (27 December), said a press release.

Director General of Bitac Anwar Hossain Chowdhury was present as the chief guest.

Tools and Technology Institute (TTI) Director Syed Ihsanul Karim presented his welcome remarks in the seminar hosted by Bitac Director Jalal Uddin.

Talikhata and Sure Cash CEO Dr Shahadat Khan presented the keynote speech.

Shamim Ahmed Dewan, president of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering Department of Dhaka University, was present as the discussant.

Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said, "If we want to keep pace with the present world, we must take up the challenge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

He said the present government has taken this challenge "very seriously" adding, "we have to adapt to the changes that are taking place in all areas of life, including education, industry, trade and economics, around the world."

He said, "The government is determined to make necessary preparations in this regard. Keeping this in mind, Bitac has organised this seminar. Bitac has previously organised seminars in this regard."

He added that the seminar brought together Bitac engineers, successful IT entrepreneurs and experts. They will review Bitac's readiness to meet the challenges of the revolution and determine what to do next.

Shahadat Khan said that the idea of ​​the Fourth Industrial Revolution was very broad.

"Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Advanced Robotics, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cyber ​​Security, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality – these ideas combine to form the Fourth Industrial Revolution. There is scope to make an impact in all of these fields, keeping in mind the reality and necessity," he added.

He further added, "In order to take part in this revolution, we must first increase our capacity. In this case, the young population of the country will get predominance, embrace the new technology with a combination of talent and enthusiasm."

Assistant Prof Azizur Rahman of Ahsanullah University's Science and Technology Department and Additional Director of BMIT Mir Khairul Islam were present among others.

