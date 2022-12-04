Baraka Power wins 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award' for the 6th time

Baraka Power Limited, a publicly traded power generation company, has received the Bronze Award under the Power Generation Category in the 'Best Corporate Award 2021' by the Institute of Cost Management Accounts of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

This is the sixth time that Baraka Power has received this prestigious recognition from the ICMAB for good corporate governance since 2012, reads a press release.

The award ceremony took place at the Intercontinental Dhaka Hotel in the capital on Thursday (1 December).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the event as the chief guest, while Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as special guest.

Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Baraka Power received the award from the commerce minister.

Md Monirul Islam, Director (Finance); Monowar Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer; Mirajul Karim, GM (HR & Admin) and Mohammad Rana, DGM of Corporate Affairs from Baraka wear also present.

Previously, Barka Power won this award for five years: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Baraka Power is the only private sector power generation company developed by a group of NRB investors along with a group of local entrepreneurs. The company was incorporated in the year 2007.

The ICMAB introduced its Best Corporate Award in 2007 to recognise the country's best corporate enterprises and encourage others to go for good corporate culture and management.