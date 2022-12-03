Rupali Bank achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021
Rupali Bank Limited has achieved The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) Best Corporate Award 2021.
Rupali bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoq and Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Jahangir received the Award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at InterContinental hotel in the capital on Thursday, read a press release.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul- Islam was present on the occasion. Besides, deputy managing director of Rupali Bank Md. Shawkat Ali Khan, GM & CFO Md. Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary & GM Mohammed Shahedur Rahman were also present.