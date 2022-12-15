Baraka Power holds 15th AGM

Corporates

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 07:57 pm

Related News

Baraka Power holds 15th AGM

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 07:57 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 15th Annual General Meeting of Baraka Power Limited was held on digital platform on Thursday (15 December), reads a press release.

The AGM was moderated by Company Secretary Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury.

After recitation from the Holy Quran, Company Secretary started the main event of the ceremony by welcoming Board of Directors and Shareholders present there.

In his welcome speech, Faisal Ahmad Chowdhury, chairman of Baraka Power, mentioned that Baraka Group has been playing a leading role in national development by continuously supplying electricity to the national grid.

"The company is investing in new businesses using its business success, reputation and experience. Following this, Baraka Fashions Ltd started and Baraka Power Ltd held 51% shares of it," he added.

He also mentioned that the other three power plants of Baraka Group – Baraka Power Limited, Baraka Shikalbaha Power Limited and Karnaphuli Power Limited are in full operation.

Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director of Baraka Power Limited, in his closing remarks expressed special gratitude to the directors and shareholders of the company for their sincere cooperation.

He mentioned that the Consolidated Profit of the company in the financial year 2021-2022 was Tk50.13 crore. The company's Earnings per Share stood at Tk2.13.

Declaration of 10% cash dividend for fiscal year 2021-2022 along with other agendas have been approved with the vote of the shareholders in the 15th Annual General Meeting.

 

Baraka Power Limited / Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

6h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

6h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

7h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

2h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

2h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit