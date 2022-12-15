Baraka Power holds 15th AGM

The 15th Annual General Meeting of Baraka Power Limited was held on digital platform on Thursday (15 December), reads a press release.

The AGM was moderated by Company Secretary Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury.

After recitation from the Holy Quran, Company Secretary started the main event of the ceremony by welcoming Board of Directors and Shareholders present there.

In his welcome speech, Faisal Ahmad Chowdhury, chairman of Baraka Power, mentioned that Baraka Group has been playing a leading role in national development by continuously supplying electricity to the national grid.

"The company is investing in new businesses using its business success, reputation and experience. Following this, Baraka Fashions Ltd started and Baraka Power Ltd held 51% shares of it," he added.

He also mentioned that the other three power plants of Baraka Group – Baraka Power Limited, Baraka Shikalbaha Power Limited and Karnaphuli Power Limited are in full operation.

Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director of Baraka Power Limited, in his closing remarks expressed special gratitude to the directors and shareholders of the company for their sincere cooperation.

He mentioned that the Consolidated Profit of the company in the financial year 2021-2022 was Tk50.13 crore. The company's Earnings per Share stood at Tk2.13.

Declaration of 10% cash dividend for fiscal year 2021-2022 along with other agendas have been approved with the vote of the shareholders in the 15th Annual General Meeting.