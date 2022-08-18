Asiatic Mindshare dominates Commward 2022

Photo: Courtesy
The 11th edition of Commward – a platform for appreciation on excellent marketing and communication works was held recently. 

Asiatic 3sixty has once again set an example of excellence in marketing and communication by winning a total of 37 awards – highest as a group in Commward 2022, reads a press release. 

Among these, Asiatic Mindshare Limited has again topped the industry by receiving 25 awards as a single entity which sets another record of being the highest achiever in every season from 2019 to 2022.

The total of 25 awards comprises 12 Bronze, nine Silver, three Gold and one Grand Prix. 

One organization consecutively winning the highest number of awards is really extraordinary and much respected in the industry.

The whole Asiatic 3sixty family is proud to be recognized for the campaigns that took a year of relentless hard work, creativity and talent. 

The group is also grateful to the valuable clients for their continuous trust and support.

A daylong Communication Summit themed "Creativity in Challenging Times" arranged by Bangladesh Brand Forum ended with an award announcement ceremony at Dhaka Sheraton on 13 August 2022. 

Marketing experts – both local and international – spoke at the summit and discussed multiple topics. 

Bangladesh Brand Forum has been organizing the Commward to give recognition to the best works and campaigns of the marketing industry since 2011. 

