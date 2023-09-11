Sun Communications Shines with 8 Awards at Commward 2023

11 September, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's creative communication and advertising industry celebrated a prestigious event known as Commward 2023 on 9 September 2023, dedicated to recognizing groundbreaking ideas in the field.

The most thought-provoking and clatter-breaking creative works of 2022 were awarded at this event, reads a press release.

Among the standout achievers of the evening, Sun Communications Limited shone brightly by securing a remarkable tally of 8 awards across various categories for its exceptional campaign, 'Senora-Meye Tomar Swostir Jonnyo'.

According to a press release, the awards won by Sun Communications are Reza Ali Independent Spirit Award 2023, Titanium, Grand Prix in Rural Marketing and Campaign for Sustainability, Gold in Campaign for Women, Efficacy, and Brand Experience & Promotion, and Silver in PR category. 

Winning the accolades, the authorities of Sun Communications expressed gratitude to Senora and Square Toiletries Limited. The agency has also pledged its commitment to developing innovative campaigns that will lead our country towards a sustainable future, according to a press release. 

The winning campaign, 'Meye Tomar Swostir Jonnyo,' addressed a pressing issue affecting adolescent girls in the Kaikhali Union of the Satkhira district.

