bKash wins 16 awards at Commward 2024 for advertising and creative communications

Corporates

24 October, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:09 am

bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider in the country, achieved remarkable success at the 'Commward 2024' organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum, securing a total of 16 awards, including three Golds. This achievement follows their performance in 2023, where bKash won seven awards, also including three Golds.

The campaign 'Amar Bikash Thekay Ke' earned one Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze in various categories, while 'Premer bKash' received one Gold, one Silver, and three Bronze awards. The 'Probashider Antarer Gaan' campaign also won a Gold award, and a campaign focused on MFS awareness garnered two Silver and one Bronze award. The campaigns 'bKash Pay Later', 'bKash Thakte Cash Kan', and 'Desher Jonno Kaj Kori' each won Bronze awards. These accolades were achieved in collaboration with bKash's creative agencies, including MediaCom, X - Integrated Marketing Agency, Bread and Butter, Indie Reels, and FCB Bitopi.

Commward, initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum in 2009, aims to celebrate the excellence and effectiveness of creative communications by local agencies that engage with consumers. This year, 1,380 nominations were submitted across 26 categories, and 146 advertisements and creative campaigns were recognized at Commward 2024.

