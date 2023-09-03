Applied Business Initiatives, YOptima join hands to provide services in Bangladesh

03 September, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:49 pm

Applied Business Initiatives, YOptima join hands to provide services in Bangladesh

Applied Business Initiatives (ABi) Ltd and YOptima recently joined hands to provide services in Bangladesh.

Satish Kadu, founder of YOptima, visited Bangladesh in August to launch his platform in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Satish Kadu is an entrepreneurial business builder, product and marketing geek, and angel investor. He founded YOptima in 2013 and has overseen its growth into a trusted and admired insight-driven marketing brand.

YOptima unleashes the power of programmatic media to help brands expand their targeted reach and deliver non-linear growth by optimising the marketing funnel for brand and search lift. YOptima solutions are featured by listening in to the market closely and understanding the ever-evolving needs and addressing them with the universe of possibilities enabled by technology.

Applied Business Initiatives is a private limited company that started its journey in 2019 as an IT, consultancy, and media agency. Over the years, it has provided services to esteemed clients such as Pran-RFL Group, Bangladesh Brand Forum, Runner Group, IDLC Asset Management Ltd, Nuvista Pharma, and others in Bangladesh. 

ABi creates a platform where the Art of Business meets the Science of Technology by providing solutions for digital media in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Satish was part of the founding leadership team at Komli (a PubMatic spin-off), where his team built and ran its products and platform business, including ATOM, the region's first programmatic marketing platform, and ViziSense, the disruptive audience measurement platform. 

Satish was also part of the product team at Yahoo that built its pioneering Behavioral Ad Targeting and Personalization platform and was one of the program managers tasked with launching Visual Studio 2005 at Microsoft.

During his stay in Dhaka, he visited some valued stakeholders to exchange views on the current local market scenario and the scope to utilise a programmatic platform, which could yield more efficiency. 

Satish exchanged views with representatives of publishers at a meet-and-greet session in Dhaka on 7 August, along with Tanveer Faruq and Sajed Haider Chowdhury, founder and co-founder of ABI respectively, who also attended the session.

Representatives from Prothom Alo, Bdnews24.com, The Business Standard, Samakal, Dhaka Tribune, and Kaler Kantho were present. This session was organised by Applied Business Initiatives (ABi) Ltd. 

Satish attended a session at TBS for an interview. The interview can be found on the TBS YouTube channel. Satish has expressed his desire to revisit Bangladesh, as he loved his stay here in Dhaka.

