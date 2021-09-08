Applications open for Kludio's Launchpad programme

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
KLUDIO (a full-stack cloud kitchen startup) is now accepting applications for its Launchpad programme: an incubator for foodpreneurs. Kludio currently helps food businesses grow and expand by handling production to delivery with its KaaS (Kitchen-as-a-Service). 

Kludio Launchpad, the intensive 3-months incubation programme, will enable Bangladeshi food entrepreneurs to launch and expand their F&B Business.

Lately, the agonising Covid-19 Pandemic has put the Bangladeshi F&B industry in a dire situation as restaurants are permanently closing after the first wave.  Kludio wants foodpreneurs and brands (both physical and virtual) to successfully navigate the pandemic, to strive and grow; and that's the core mission of Kludio's KaaS model. To solidify the effort, Kludio has launched the Launchpad incubation programme; giving growth-focused restaurants, cloud kitchens, home-cooks, and aspiring foodpreneurs the opportunity to launch and grow their business.

Kishwar Hashemee, CEO and Co-Founder at Kludio, said, "When we started our business, there was no support system. It shouldn't be as difficult as it was for us. This is why we want to make food entrepreneurship easier for everyone so that no one has to face the same challenges that we did."

In the Launchpad programme, there is access to investment in the form of fully equipped commercial kitchens & staff (Kitchen-as-a-Service), and also access to proprietary cutting-edge technology & end-to-end fulfillment system. In addition to that, there will be premium customer experience & logistics support, growth management and brand building guidance, training on supply-chain and business operations standardisation. Furthermore, networking with a community of popular food brands founders and industry movers-and-shakers is another support that will be available from the programme. 

An entrepreneur with an existing food brand, who aims to expand their business, or who has completed food development and aims to launch their brand, can apply. Students, graduates, young professionals, or talents with a knack for marketing & business development can also apply. 10 September is the last date of application.
 

