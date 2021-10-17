Kludio selects 4 food brands for its Kludio Launchpad: Cohort 01

Kludio selects 4 food brands for its Kludio Launchpad: Cohort 01

Renowned food delivery app Kludio has initiated an incubation programme where four brands have been selected as winners. 

The brands that made it to Kludio Launchpad Cohort 01 are – The Meat Shack, Shey Moja!, Holy Fries, and Toast, the Sandwich Bar. 

The shortlisted brands will receive access to Kludio Kitchen-as-a-Service for 3 months without any cost.  

The round saw applications from more than 100 food brands where Kludio spent over 36 hours in interviews, went through competitive food sampling sessions, and finalised 4 brands for the cohort.  

"We are quite excited to join Kludio Launchpad. We have always wanted the whole of Dhaka City to be able to taste our food. And it feels amazing that we are one step closer to our goal with Kludio Launchpad.", said Hasnain Nur Sezan, co-founder at The Meat Shack.  

"Even though we had a challenging time during the selection process due to the level of difficulty and attention to detail from the selector's end. It eventually helped us to explore deeper and to come up with sustainable solutions for our brand", said Abdullah Arafin, founder at Shey Moja!. 

"The whole team is super excited to be part of the launchpad after a seamless selection process. Looking forward to serving piping hot food to a whole lot of people!", said Mohaimin Islam, founder at Holy Fries Dhaka.  

"Kludio Launchpad is an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business. I am extremely excited to see Toast, the sandwich bar, reach its full potential through Launchpad. The resources and support of the whole Kludio team are truly invaluable", said Inaka Mahmud, Founder at Toast, The Sandwich Bar.  

The incubation programme will help the brands to scale up their brands, get access to proprietary cutting-edge technology, training on supply chain and business development, and more.  

