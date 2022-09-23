AHZ Associates to organise UK Education Expo Saturday

AHZ Associates is going to organise the UK Education Expo 2022 Monday (23 September) for students aspiring higher education in the European country.

The expo will be simultaneously held in Sylhet and Dhaka from 11am to 5pm at the Grand Palace Sylhet and Doreen Hotel in Gulshan respectively, reads a press release.

Every student who is interested in continuing their higher education in the United Kingdom can apply to this programme.

Representatives from some of the best British Universities will be there, and students can apply for scholarships for the upcoming session of 2023 at this event, the release added.

AHZ Associates offered 100% cashback on registration fee for IELTS.

The organisation would also help prospective students choose the best university for them, pick the right course, and get an early acceptance letter for free.