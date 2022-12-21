ACME Laboratories Ltd holds 46th annual general meeting

The shareholders of The ACME Laboratories Ltd approved cash dividend at 30% for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

The approval came after the 46thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held through virtually on Tuesday (20 December), said a press release.

Among others, Nagina Afzal Sinha, chairman of the company presided over the meeting. Mizanur Rahman Sinha, managing director, Dr Jabilur Rahman Sinha, deputy managing director, Tasneem Sinha, director, Tanveer Sinha, director, Sabrina Juned, director, Fahim Sinha, director, Md Abul Hossain, nominee director, Das DebaPrasha, independent director, Ehsan Ul Fattah, independent director and Evana Hoque, independent director, Md Hasibur Rahman, additional deputy managing director and chief internal audit executive, Kazi Mohammed Badruddin, executive director and chief financial officer, Md Arshadul Kabir, company secretary (acting) of the company were present in the meeting. A large number of shareholders also attended.

All significant activities of the company throughout the year 2021-2022, along with the directors' report, audited financial statements, declaration of dividend, election of directors, appointment of statutory auditors and compliance auditors including other notable action plans and future roadmap were placed in the meeting which were duly approved by the shareholders.

The chairman of the company expressed her heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the participants for making the meeting successful.