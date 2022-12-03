8th KSRM Golf Tournament held in Chattogram

The 8th KSRM Golf Tournament-2022 was held at Bhatiari Golf and Country Club in Chattogram on Friday (2 December).

This year the tournament was participated by some 170 competitive golfers, reads a press release.

Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, president of Bhatiari Golf Club and GOC of the 24 infantry division of Bangladesh Army, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the tournament.

"Every year we organise this tournament in collaboration with KSRM which is a sign of our continuing bilateral relations. I sincerely thank the authorities of KSRM and hope the collaboration will continue in the future," said Mizanur Rahman Shamim in his concluding remarks.

"Such golf tournaments will play an important role from the national level to the international level," he added while extending his gratitude to those involved in the initiative.

The end of the ceremony was announced with a raffle draw and the distribution of prizes among the winners.

KSRM Senior General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Jasim Uddin, General Manager of Business Research and Development Wing Colonel (Retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, General Manager (Human Resource & Administration) Syed Nazrul Alam, Bhatiari Golf & Country Club Vice President (Admin & Finance) Brig Gen Kazi Iftekharul Alam, Media Advisor KSRM Mizanul Islam attended the event as special guests.

Also present were KSRM Senior Manager (Brand) Shahed Parvez, Deputy Manager Moniruzzaman Riad, Assistant Manager Daniel Dewan, Senior Officers Mizan Ul Haque, Mithun Barua, Mizanul Islam, Ashraful Islam etc.