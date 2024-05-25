KSRM brings employees under Universal Pension Scheme

Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) one of the leading steel manufacturing groups in the country, has brought its employees under the Universal Pension Scheme, becoming the first industrial group to do so.

Around 1,000 employees of the KSRM Steel Plant in Sitakunda were brought under the pension scheme during an event in Chattogram on Saturday.

Other employees of the organisation will gradually be brought under this programme. As part of the company's corporate social responsibility, KSRM authorities will pay the first instalment of the pension scheme for the employees.

KSRM Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Jahan Rahat said, "We always work as partners in any people-friendly initiative of the government. The prime minister's Universal Pension Scheme is one of the government's public welfare works. Therefore, as an industrial group, KSRM has become the pioneer of this progress. KSRM will be a partner in all such works in the future as well.

He further said the initiative was taken upon the proposal of Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) KM Rafiqul Islam.

At the event, UNO Rafiqul Islam said that the financial support given by KSRM authorities to implement the pension scheme for the employees at the administration's request is an exemplary model throughout the country.

"This has paved the way for ensuring the future financial security of those working in the institution. Besides, KSRM employees have come under the Universal Pension Scheme as the first industrial group in the country.

"We hope that the Sitakunda upazila administration and KSRM will continue to work together on any public welfare work in the future," he added.

The event was jointly organised by KSRM and Sitakunda upazila administration and attended by KSRM Director (Plant) Commodore (Retd) AMS Karim, Deputy General Manager (HR and Administration) Md Wahidujjaman, and Media Advisor Mizanul Islam among others.