29 star hotels and resorts from Bangladesh participating in South Asian Travel Awards 2023

18 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 29 star hotels and resorts from Bangladesh have been nominated this year in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) which is recognised by Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), said a press release. 

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is an annual competition that recognizes the achievements of the region's travel and tourism industry.

SATA ensures the award process in a smooth and transparent process with the affiliation of regional associations. The South Asian Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the South Asian travel and tourism industry, with winners selected by a panel of hotel experts and tourism industry professionals.

Awards are given in various categories including Best Domestic Destination, Best International Destination, Best Adventure Destination and Best Emerging Destination. Awards are given in various categories with 45% marks through online voting and 55% marks through professional presentation to the Jury Board.

The Gala Night, the awards ceremony for SATA 2023, is scheduled to take place in October.

The award show is supported by more than 15 international and government organisations to promote tourism and hospitality in South Asia. 

List of Participating Hotels/Resorts from Bangladesh:

  1. Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka
  2. The Westin Dhaka
  3. InterContinental Dhaka
  4. Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden
  5. Amari Dhaka
  6. Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan
  7. Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre
  8. Best Western Plus Maple Leaf Hotel
  9. Momo Inn Park & Resort
  10. SAYEMAN BEACH RESORT
  11. Best Western Plus® Maya
  12. The Palace Luxury Resort
  13. THE WAY DHAKA
  14. Platinum Grand By SHELTECH
  15. Platinum Residence By SHELTECH
  16. Hotel Sarina Dhaka
  17. Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort
  18. Hotel The Cox Today
  19. Hotel Sea Crown
  20. Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan
  21. Long Beach Hotel
  22. HANSA - A Premium Residence
  23. Hotel Agrabad
  24. Golden Tulip The Grand Mark-Dhaka
  25. Six Seasons Hotel
  26. Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort
  27. Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View
  28. DuSai Resort & Spa
  29. Hotel Bengal Blueberry

This year, more than 500 properties from across South Asia have been nominated for the award, highlighting the increasingly competitive tourism industry in the region.

Public voting for the South Asian Travel Awards 2023 will be open until 15 July, 2023, at the official website: www.southasiantravelawards.com/vote

