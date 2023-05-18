29 star hotels and resorts from Bangladesh participating in South Asian Travel Awards 2023

A total of 29 star hotels and resorts from Bangladesh have been nominated this year in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) which is recognised by Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), said a press release.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is an annual competition that recognizes the achievements of the region's travel and tourism industry.

SATA ensures the award process in a smooth and transparent process with the affiliation of regional associations. The South Asian Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the South Asian travel and tourism industry, with winners selected by a panel of hotel experts and tourism industry professionals.

Awards are given in various categories including Best Domestic Destination, Best International Destination, Best Adventure Destination and Best Emerging Destination. Awards are given in various categories with 45% marks through online voting and 55% marks through professional presentation to the Jury Board.

The Gala Night, the awards ceremony for SATA 2023, is scheduled to take place in October.

The award show is supported by more than 15 international and government organisations to promote tourism and hospitality in South Asia.

List of Participating Hotels/Resorts from Bangladesh:

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka The Westin Dhaka InterContinental Dhaka Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Amari Dhaka Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Best Western Plus Maple Leaf Hotel Momo Inn Park & Resort SAYEMAN BEACH RESORT Best Western Plus® Maya The Palace Luxury Resort THE WAY DHAKA Platinum Grand By SHELTECH Platinum Residence By SHELTECH Hotel Sarina Dhaka Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort Hotel The Cox Today Hotel Sea Crown Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan Long Beach Hotel HANSA - A Premium Residence Hotel Agrabad Golden Tulip The Grand Mark-Dhaka Six Seasons Hotel Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View DuSai Resort & Spa Hotel Bengal Blueberry

This year, more than 500 properties from across South Asia have been nominated for the award, highlighting the increasingly competitive tourism industry in the region.

Public voting for the South Asian Travel Awards 2023 will be open until 15 July, 2023, at the official website: www.southasiantravelawards.com/vote