20 volunteers receive ‘IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021’ 

A total of 20 volunteers have received the 'IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021,' in recognition of their significant role in community development.

They received the awards at an event titled 'Volunteering Contributions towards Community Development in Bangladesh' jointly organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, UNV Bangladesh, UNFPA, VSO, and WaterAid at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today.

The event marked the International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2021 with the theme of "Volunteer now for our common future."

The UN Volunteer Country Award recognised and celebrated UN Volunteers' contributions to the UN agencies and the government.

Md Tazul Islam, Minister of Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, graced the event as the chief guest while Tuomo Poutiainen, UN Resident Coordinator of Bangladesh; Shalina Miah, regional manager of UNV Asia and the Pacific (virtually); and Akhter Hossain, senior secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports were present as special guests.

'IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021' were presented to the best volunteers from 20 different categories, which include – Public health, Awareness, Food security, Innovative actions/digital solutions tackling social problems, Action against GBV, Gender promotion, Support to ensure education, Child protection, WASH, Environment, Waste management, Mental health, Contribution against drug abuse and addiction, COVID-19 response support and others.

Mohammad Mohasin received the first award of the 'IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021'. Tahmina Binte Shiraj and Takia Sultana Nova received 2nd and 3rd awards.

The other awardees are Mahmud Hasan Rayhan, Mohammed Jahidul Islam Al-Azad (Manisha Meem Nipun Hijra), Hafsa Tasnim, Mohammad Minhaj Ahamed, Miftahul Jannat Bushra, Lampra Tripura, Tamrin Afroz, Farzana Rah, SM Mobin Sikder, Shah Imran Hossain, Joseph Mahtab, Atif Asad, Tahsin Uddin, Md Faisal Hossan Bappy, Natasha Kabir, Md Saiful Islam and Amena Khatun.

Aktar Uddin, country coordinator of UNV Bangladesh; Dr Eiko Narita, representative of UNFPA Bangladesh; Mohammad Noor-E-Alam Siddiqui, joint secretary to the Minister of LGRDC; Salahuddin Ahmed, business pursuit lead of VSO Bangladesh; Mr. Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director – Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid Bangladesh attended the event. Mr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary, Local Government Division, chaired the event.

Representatives from the government bodies and NGOs, Civil Society Organisations, Volunteer Involving Organisations, Volunteers, youth, and other stakeholders joined the event as well.

The organisers have asked for applications from enthusiastic volunteers with a detailed guideline to evaluate their potential.