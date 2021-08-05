Big gender gap in financial inclusion in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:53 pm

Related News

Big gender gap in financial inclusion in Bangladesh

There is a 13% gender gap in phone ownership, 14% gender gap in mobile financial service (MFS) account ownership, 29.2% in bank account ownership and 44.8% in labour participation

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:53 pm
Photo: www.industriall-union.org
Photo: www.industriall-union.org

There is a big gender gap in financial inclusion in Bangladesh as women lag behind men due to socio-cultural constraints, lack of control over decision making and low digital-technology literacy, speakers said at a webinar on Wednesday.

There is also a lack of women-centric financial policies that encourage women's financial independence and economic empowerment, they added at the webinar titled Opportunities to Unlock Digital Financial Services among Marginalized Women organised by Aspire to Innovate (a2i) in association with Social Innovation Lab, Brac and The Business Standard.

In the keynote paper, PI Strategy Managing Partner Pial Islam showed that there is a 13% gender gap in phone ownership, 14% gender gap in mobile financial service (MFS) account ownership, 29.2% in bank account ownership and 44.8% in labour participation.

He recommended the development of social norms to ensure equal opportunity for everyone.

Pial also emphasised introducing financial products targeting women and effective ownership of accounts which must be used repeatedly both for expense as well as for savings.

Dr Imran Matin, executive director of BIGD, emphasised access of devices for women, uninterrupted support network and ensuring the privacy of information for women's inclusion in the financial services.

"Financial technologies have played a lead role behind the rapid growth in the past decade in terms of creating access to financial services. Still, more work needs to be done to leverage fintech to bridge the gender gap," he said.

Sahed Shams Azad, chief operations officer of Brac Microfinance Programme, said, "Women's participation is raising in the country but not as fast as we expected. More awareness programme has to be conducted in this regard."

Dr Nazneen Ahmed, country economist of UNDP, identified that not only marginalised women but also a big part of educated women is not using mobile financial services.

She said, "It is necessary to ensure that fintech services are easily accessible and relevant for women in underserved communities."

Mary Katica, senior programme director of IDEO.org, urged that technologies have become advanced and made financial services easier to use and more readily accessible.

"Next-generation financial technologies can aid financial inclusion by helping communities go ahead and much of this can be integrated into existing cases where women are adopting digital accounts and mobile payments and transfers," she added.

Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor of the a2i Programme, moderated the webinar.

Top News

Gender gap / financial inclusion / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

23h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

23h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house