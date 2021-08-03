Markets, shopping malls to reopen on 11 Aug

Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from 11 August, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said in a briefing after a cabinet the meeting.

The nationwide strict lockdown has been extended for five more days till 10 August amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"Public transports will be operated from districts by-rotation. Like, from where daily 100 buses were operated, now there will be 30-40 buses," the minister said in the briefing.