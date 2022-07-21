Rupali Bank takes steps to reduce operating expenses

Banking

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 04:24 pm

Rupali Bank takes steps to reduce operating expenses

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 04:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Bank has decided to reduce expenses following the government's instruction amid global inflation.

The bank takes different measures to reduce the expenses after a meeting held at the bank office on Thursday (21 July), read a media release.

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah presided over the meeting.

The bank decided to reduce electricity and energy usage by 25% and 20% respectively.  The meeting also ban unnecessary foreign trip, buying transports and decided to hold all meetings and training programs virtually.

Rupali Bank MD and CEO Md Obayed Ullah instructed all respective officials to practice austerity and be frugal with expenditures.

The Bank's DMD Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shawkat Ali and Khan Iqbal Hossain, GM Parsuma Alam, Golam Mortuza, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Md Harunur Rashid, Kazi Owahidul Islam and Foyez Alam were present at the meeting among others.

