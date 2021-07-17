NRB Bank holds 8th annual general meeting

The 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NRB Bank Limited was held at the corporate office of the bank in the city on Thursday.

The bank has declared 8.5% stock dividend (Bonus Share) for the year 2020, reads a press release on Saturday.

Mr Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting.

Among others, Vice Chairman Mr Tateyama Kabir & Mr Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, Chairman of Executive Committee Mr Khandakar R. Amin, Chairman of Audit Committee Mr Imtiaz Ahmed, Chairman of Risk Management committee Mr Ali Ahmed, Advisor Mr Md Mukhter Hossain, Managing Director & CEO Mr Mamoon Mahmood Shah and other members of the Board of Directors & shareholders attended the meeting.

Due to Covid-19, some directors & shareholders were present physically through following proper hygienic rules while others attended virtually.