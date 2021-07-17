NRB Bank holds 8th annual general meeting

Banking

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 04:32 pm

Related News

NRB Bank holds 8th annual general meeting

The bank has declared 8.5% stock dividend (Bonus Share) for the year 2020

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 04:32 pm

The 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NRB Bank Limited was held at the corporate office of the bank in the city on Thursday.

The bank has declared 8.5% stock dividend (Bonus Share) for the year 2020, reads a press release on Saturday.

Mr Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting.

Among others, Vice Chairman Mr Tateyama Kabir & Mr Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, Chairman of Executive Committee Mr Khandakar R. Amin, Chairman of Audit Committee Mr Imtiaz Ahmed, Chairman of Risk Management committee Mr Ali Ahmed, Advisor Mr Md Mukhter Hossain, Managing Director & CEO Mr Mamoon Mahmood Shah and other members of the Board of Directors & shareholders attended the meeting.

Due to Covid-19, some directors & shareholders were present physically through following proper hygienic rules while others attended virtually.

NRB Bank / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident