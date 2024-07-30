Jamuna Bank holds 23rd Annual General Meeting

Jamuna Bank holds 23rd Annual General Meeting

The 23rd Annual General Meeting of Jamuna Bank PLC was held virtually at the corporate office of the bank today (30 July). 

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of the board of directors of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

All other directors, independent directors, managing director & CEO, company secretary and notable shareholders were also present in the meeting. 

Shareholders approved 17.50% cash and 8.50% stock dividend in the AGM for the year 2023. 

Shareholders also approved Audited Financial Statements of the bank for the year ended on 31 December 2023 in the AGM and expressed their views on activities of the bank and made recommendations on various issues.  

