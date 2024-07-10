NRB Bank signs LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

NRB Bank Ltd (NRBBL), as a participant in the Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF), has signed a Participating Agreement (PA) with Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Liza Fahmida, Director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department of the BB and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Managing Director & CEO (CC) of NRB Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of respective organization at the BB's headquarters in Motijheel on Tuesday.

BB-LTFF would be funded by Bangladesh Bank to continue providing long term financing for private sector firms in US dollars, mainly the export-oriented manufacturing (small, medium and large) firms with a view to contributing to the national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth of the country.

Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Debdulal Roy and Husne Ara Shikha, Executive Directors, Firoz Mahmud Islam, Additional Director of the FSSSPD, and Md. Shakir Amin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of NRB Bank, were present in the occasion.