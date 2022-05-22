Jibon Bima to open its Bandarban branch office

Jibon Bima Corporation organised an opinion exchange meeting on the occasion of inaugurating its Bandarban branch office.

Md Saiful Islam, managing director of the corporation, was present at the meeting as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Kazi Nazimul Islam, general manager (deputy secretary) at Chattogram regional office, presided over the meeting.

In his speech, Jibon Bima MD Saiful emphasised speedy opening of Bandarban branch office to reach bima services to common people.

He called upon all employees present there to be active in discharging their respective responsibilities.

On the occasion, also present were, Bandarban Municipality Mayor Mohammad Islam Baby, Bandarban Govt College Vice-Principal Nurul Abchar Chowdhury and others.

