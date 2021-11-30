Islami Bank inaugurates Sakhipur branch in Tangail

Banking

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Islami Bank inaugurates Sakhipur branch in Tangail

IBBL CEO called upon all to take part in the work of self-development as well as building a prosperous Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated its 382nd branch in Sakhipur, Tangail on Tuesday (30 November).

A Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) Booth of the branch was also inaugurated.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank was present at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest, said a press release.

The CEO said, "IBBL is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 382 branches, 205 sub-branches, and 2665 agent banking outlets along with more than 2000 ATMs and CRM Booths."

Additionally, he called upon all to take part in the work of self-development as well as building a prosperous Bangladesh by availing modern banking solutions of IBBL CellFin App, Internet Banking and alternative banking services.

Mahboob Alam, senior executive and vice president of the bank, presided over the programme.

IBBL Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah, Head of Mymensingh Zone Bashir Ahamed, Sakhipur Upazila Parishad Chairman Julfikar Haider Kamal, and Sakhipur Pourasabha Mayor Abu Hanif Azad attended the programme among others.

Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were also present on the occasion.

IBBL / Sakhipur branch launch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

12h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

13h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

12h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says