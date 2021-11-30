Islami Bank inaugurates Sakhipur branch in Tangail

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated its 382nd branch in Sakhipur, Tangail on Tuesday (30 November).

A Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) Booth of the branch was also inaugurated.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank was present at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest, said a press release.

The CEO said, "IBBL is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 382 branches, 205 sub-branches, and 2665 agent banking outlets along with more than 2000 ATMs and CRM Booths."

Additionally, he called upon all to take part in the work of self-development as well as building a prosperous Bangladesh by availing modern banking solutions of IBBL CellFin App, Internet Banking and alternative banking services.

Mahboob Alam, senior executive and vice president of the bank, presided over the programme.

IBBL Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah, Head of Mymensingh Zone Bashir Ahamed, Sakhipur Upazila Parishad Chairman Julfikar Haider Kamal, and Sakhipur Pourasabha Mayor Abu Hanif Azad attended the programme among others.

Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were also present on the occasion.