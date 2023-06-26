Forex reserves surpass $31b mark after two months

Banking

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

Forex reserves surpass $31b mark after two months

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters

The foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh have exceeded the $31 billion mark after a span of two months, primarily attributed to the receipt of budget support funds from international organisations.

As of Monday, the reserves stand at $31.15 billion, rebounding from falling below $31 billion on 30 April earlier this year.

Remarkably, the forex reserves soared past $30 billion on 21 June this year, signifying an increase of $1 billion within a mere five days.

A senior official from the central bank informed TBS that the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have each contributed $400 million to the Bangladesh Bank this week. Additionally, the International Development Association (IDA), a part of the World Bank group, extended $125 million in support to the country.

The official also highlighted that the rise in reserves can be attributed to an upsurge in remittance due to the approaching Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Between 1-25 June, wage earners' remittances amounted to $2.02 billion.

In the ongoing fiscal year, up until 25 June, Bangladesh has received a total of $21.43 billion from offshore workers, surpassing the figure of $20.48 billion during the same period last year.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the Bangladesh Bank has sold $13.58 billion from its reserves.

The central bank usually sells dollars to finance government LC payments and procure essential goods.

The official further added, "We currently have $3.64 billion of market liquidity, which is not included in the reserve. This amount is held by commercial banks."

Following the government's payment of $1.1 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for March and April, the reserves declined to $29.7 billion on8 May.

However, the reserves rebounded on 10 May, reaching $30.36 billion, marking a significant increase from $29.78 billion just a day earlier.

Economy / Top News

Forex Reserves / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

13h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

11h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

4h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

2h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

8h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month