'Rebuilding forex reserve will be challenging in coming months'

Rebuilding foreign exchange reserves will be challenging in the coming months as the high interest rate in advanced countries may continue for a while, according to the Medium Term Macroeconomic Policy Statement placed with the proposed budget for FY25.

"The high interest rates prevailing in advanced economies is one of the major reasons for the dwindling foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh," reads the statement placed in the parliament today (6 June) with the budget documents.

"This high interest rate regime in advanced countries may continue for a while and therefore, it will be challenging to increase reserves in the coming months," according to the statement.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, in his budget speech, said, "When the impact of Covid-19 slowed down in 2021-2022, businesses gathered momentum. As a result, the trade deficit exceeded over $35 billion, which essentially created pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the exchange rate.

"The gross foreign exchange reserves stood at $39.6 billion in July 2022-2023, which went down to $24.22 billion in May this year. To stabilise the foreign exchange market, the Bangladesh Bank had to sell off approximately $22 billion from the reserves. This also caused the decline of reserves.

"In this context, taka was devalued approximately by 25.5% against the US dollar. This devaluation increased the price of imported goods which had an impact on the overall inflation of the country."

"Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which is used as one of the reference rates around the world, was only 0.5% in January 2022. To tackle the inflationary situation arising due to the Ukraine-Russia war, most of the developed countries, including the USA, increased the interest rate," the minister said.

"As a result, the six-month average of the SOFR increased and stood at 5.4% in May this year. For the same reason, the other developed nations, including those in Europe, enhanced the interest rate which affected the reference rate of EURIBOR, TONA etc."

He further said, "Bangladesh is thus facing pressure from both sides simultaneously. It is observed that the capital outflows in the external sector is showing a bullish trend as opposed to the reduced inflow of capital. This opposite trend increases the deficit in financial accounts on the one hand and creates the burden of repayment of foreign loans on the other."

"The interest payment of foreign loans exceeded $1 billion in FY 2022-23. If the forecast that the interest rate will decline in the USA and in other developed nations is not correct, this trend will continue in the future as well," the minister said.