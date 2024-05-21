Customer Awareness Week of Bangladesh Bank starts in Rangpur

Customer Awareness Week of Bangladesh Bank starts in Rangpur

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Customer Awareness Week-2024 of Bangladesh Bank has started in the country's northern Rangpur Division aiming to enhance banking awareness among customers.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md. Khurshid Alam was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of Awareness Week, held at Panchagarh Chamber Bhaban, Panchagarh on 18 May. 

The programme was organised by the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department of Bangladesh Bank in association with Bank Asia PLC.

Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director (Head Office) Mr. Md. Nurul Amin and Executive Director (Rangpur Office) Mr. Md. Ruhul Amin, Director of Financial Sector Support & Strategic Planning Department Ms. Liza Fahmida and Director of Financial Integrity & Customer Services Department Ms. Shayema Islam, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Bank Asia Mr. Shafiuzzaman were the special guests. Mr. Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, Director of Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department of Bangladesh Bank presided over the event.

In addition to the speakers' discussions, there were customer awareness audiovisual displays and presentations on various aspects of banking services throughout the daylong program. More than 100 officials from Rangpur region branches of different banks and financial institutions were present in the event.

During the discussion, the chief guest mentioned customers as the blood of banking services, saying that customer awareness is highly important in banking services. He also emphasised on bankers' responsibility for developing customers' awareness along with their own awareness of everyday banking duties.

