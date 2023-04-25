Banks asked to keep 5% provision for off-balance sheet liabilities

Banking

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Banks asked to keep 5% provision for off-balance sheet liabilities

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 10:22 pm
Banks asked to keep 5% provision for off-balance sheet liabilities

The central bank has issued new guidelines asking banks to keep provisions from 0.5% to a maximum of 5% according to risk against off-balance sheet (OBS) liabilities.

As per earlier policy, banks had to keep a maximum of 1% provision against OBS liabilities.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday. 

The OBS item is a term for assets or liabilities that do not appear on a bank's balance sheet. The OBS items are typically those not owned by or are a direct obligation of banks.

For instance, if a bank issues a Letter of Guarantee, it does not appear on its balance sheet but it is a potential liability of the bank. Because if the customer does not pay the due amount, the bank has to pay that amount on behalf of the customer. That is why it is shown as liabilities in OBS.

Several senior officials of the central bank told The Business Standard that earlier there was no clear guidance on OBS liabilities. The new policy defines these liabilities. 

Five main liabilities are identified under the headings: Acceptances & Endorsements, Letters of Guarantee, Irrevocable Letters of Credit, Bills for Collection and Other Contingent Liabilities. Risk-wise provisions have to be made for these liabilities.

Banks have been asked to keep a provision of 0.50% to 1% against most of these liabilities.

However, the new policy calls for a provision of 1%-5% depending on the period of OBU Exposures overdue. 

In addition, another 5% provision has to be kept separately for those OBU exposures that are overdue due to litigation.

Top News

Banks / provision / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

10h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

11h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

2h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

6h | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge