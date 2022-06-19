Bangladesh sees highest inflation in 8 years in May 

Bangladesh recorded a 7.42% inflation rate in May, which is the highest in eight years.

Inflation in May increased by 113 basis points from 6.29% in the previous month, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data published Sunday (19 June).

The overall inflation rate went up due to the abnormal price hike for daily essentials, explained BBS.

In April, the inflation for food items was 6.24% which stands at 8.30% increasing by 2.06 percentage points in May.

Earlier in April 2014, the overall inflation was recorded at 7.48% and the food inflation surged to 9.09% as food production was hampered due to the flood that year.

Since then, the country has not seen such a high rate of inflation.