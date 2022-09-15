ADP implementation 3.85% in first two months of FY23

All ministries and divisions of the government could spend only 3.85% or Tk9,844 crore of their respective allocations under the annual development programme (ADP) in the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year, revealed the latest progress report prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry.

In the same period of FY21 and FY22, the ADP implementation rate was 3.82% and 3.89%, respectively. The ADP allocation for FY23 amounts to Tk2,56,003 crore.

IMED officials say as ministries and divisions mainly spend time mainly on chalking up year-long expenditure plans at the beginning of a fiscal year, project expenditure goes slow.

The ministries and divisions that received the highest allocations spent less than 2% of what they got for the current fiscal year.

The science and technology ministry, one of the highest recipients of ADP the allocation, spent only 0.45% as of August albeit it has been implementing the country's most expensive project, the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The water resources ministry could use up 0.79%, the shipping ministry 0.59% and the Prime Minister's Office 0.55% in July-August.

According to IMED data, 19 ministries and divisions spent less than 1% of the government funding under the ADP allocation, while 21 ministries and divisions utilised less than 1% of the foreign aid portion.

Officials of the Planning Commission said considering the current economic situation, the government has tightened the belts in terms of its development project expenditure. That is why money cannot be spent on many projects, affecting the ADP implementation.

The government has divided the development projects into A, B and C categories, considering their importance.

The government has stopped funding for the projects in the C category, which will not face much trouble if not given allocation right now.

Those in the B category will receive 75% of the allocation, while the government will keep on releasing 100% of the allocation for all foreign-funded projects in the A category.