A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (25 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt to consider Teesta proposals from both India and China, implement the one best for country: PM

The government is open to considering proposals from both India and China regarding the Teesta project, but will implement the one that benefits the people of Bangladesh the most, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (25 June).

Freeze BO, bank accounts of Matiur, family members: BSEC, BFIU

Authorities concerned have issued freezing orders against bank and beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of withdrawn revenue official Matiur Rahman and his family members.

Biman flight makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, en route from Chattogram to Abu Dhabi, was forced to make an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka early today due to a crack in its windshield that developed during the flight.

China becomes first country to bring soil samples from far side of the moon

A Chinese probe carrying samples from the far side of the Moon is expected to return to Earth on Tuesday, capping a technically complex 53-day mission heralded as a world first.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia army chief, ex-minister

The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it had issued arrest warrants for Russia's chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and former defence minister Sergei Shoigu.