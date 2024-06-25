Freeze BO, bank accounts of Matiur, family members: BSEC, BFIU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Freeze BO, bank accounts of Matiur, family members: BSEC, BFIU

The orders came upon requests from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the agency has been investigating the corruption allegations against Matiur Rahman.

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
File Photo of Matiur Rahman
File Photo of Matiur Rahman

Authorities concerned have issued freezing orders against bank and beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of withdrawn revenue official Matiur Rahman and his family members.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today (25 June) ordered all the banks to freeze the accounts of Matiur and his family members for 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) ordered the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited to freeze the BO accounts of Matiur and his family members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The list of accounts to be frozen includes the bank accounts of Matiur Rahman, his first wife Laila Kaniz, first wife's children Farzana Rahman Ispita and Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob, Matiur's second wife Shammi Akhtar Shibli, second wife's children Iftema Rahman Madhubi, Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, and Irfanur Rahman Irfan.

The BFIU sent a letter to the managing directors and CEOs of state-owned and private banks in the country, giving the instructions. 

The banks have also been instructed to provide information on these accounts within the next five working days.

A senior BFIU official told The Business Standard that a decision would be taken after all the information from the bank accounts is received.

The freezing orders came upon requests from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the agency has been investigating the corruption allegations against Matiur Rahman.

Matiur allegedly abused his senior positions at the National Board of Revenue over years and amassed wealth worth hundreds of crores of taka, including financial and real estate assets.

The alleged graft of Matiur came into limelight after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media claiming to have bought it at Tk15 lakh, which raised questions about the income of the NBR official.

Top News

Matiur Rahman / BO accounts / freeze

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

6h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

9h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xi Jinping made major changes in the Chinese military

42m | Videos

Julian Assange will receive compensation for his imprisonment

2h | Videos

Are deposits in Swiss banks laundered money?

1h | Videos

Is a lack of common sense ailing Bangladesh cricket?

3h | Videos