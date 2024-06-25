Freeze BO, bank accounts of Matiur, family members: BSEC, BFIU

Authorities concerned have issued freezing orders against bank and beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of withdrawn revenue official Matiur Rahman and his family members.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today (25 June) ordered all the banks to freeze the accounts of Matiur and his family members for 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) ordered the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited to freeze the BO accounts of Matiur and his family members.

The list of accounts to be frozen includes the bank accounts of Matiur Rahman, his first wife Laila Kaniz, first wife's children Farzana Rahman Ispita and Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob, Matiur's second wife Shammi Akhtar Shibli, second wife's children Iftema Rahman Madhubi, Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, and Irfanur Rahman Irfan.

The BFIU sent a letter to the managing directors and CEOs of state-owned and private banks in the country, giving the instructions.

The banks have also been instructed to provide information on these accounts within the next five working days.

A senior BFIU official told The Business Standard that a decision would be taken after all the information from the bank accounts is received.

The freezing orders came upon requests from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the agency has been investigating the corruption allegations against Matiur Rahman.

Matiur allegedly abused his senior positions at the National Board of Revenue over years and amassed wealth worth hundreds of crores of taka, including financial and real estate assets.

The alleged graft of Matiur came into limelight after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media claiming to have bought it at Tk15 lakh, which raised questions about the income of the NBR official.