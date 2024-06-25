Govt to consider Teesta proposals from both India and China, implement the one best for country: PM

The government is open to considering proposals from both India and China regarding the Teesta project, but will implement the one that benefits the people of Bangladesh the most, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (25 June).

"China has made a proposal, and so has India. We will evaluate both proposals and accept the one that is most beneficial and acceptable in terms of the interests of our people," the PM said during a press conference at her official residence Gonobhaban.

The press conference held to inform the media of the outcome of her recent state visit to India began at 11am, starting with a written speech and ending with a question-and-answer session.

When asked if she is leaning more towards India or China for the Teetsa project, Hasina said, "We maintain our friendships based on the developmental needs of our country. Our friendship with India stems from the most crucial time in our country's history—the 1971 Liberation War. They hold a special place in our hearts, while we also have much to learn from China's development. With this in mind, we maintain good relations with both countries.

"I do not tend to favor any country over another. I believe in friendship with all, while prioritising the country's well-being and interests," she added.

Regarding the Teesta project specifically, PM Hasina acknowledged ongoing discussions and disagreements with both countries, particularly India, as they share water from 54 rivers.



"When we receive a proposal, we consider factors such as its suitability for us, our capacity to repay any loans, the returns we will enjoy after project completion, and how it will benefit the people of our country," she explained.

Highlighting India's interest in the Teesta project as a chance to address a mutual concern effectively, she observed, "Considering our longstanding negotiations over Teesta water sharing, partnering with India on this project could streamline our efforts to resolve the issue. I believe that collaborating with India will eliminate the crisis surrounding water sharing while benefiting both parties."

Addressing criticism on social media that Bangladesh is being sold to India, she asserted, "Sheikh Hasina does not sell out the country nor does she compromise its interests because she knows the pain the nation endured to attain independence."

She emphasised her dedication to protecting the country's sovereignty, adding, "Those who question my intent are pro-Pakistan."

Humorously responding to allegations of selling the country, she asked how a country's weight could be measured for sale.

On the persistent criticism of her relationship with India, Sheikh Hasina reiterated, "Bangladesh is an independent state. We achieved this independence with the 1971 Liberation War. Those who criticise should know that India was the only allied power that stood shoulder to shoulder with our freedom fighters during our struggle for independence.

"Unlike other allied powers who have maintained a presence in the countries they assisted - American troops in Japan, Russian troops in Germany - India withdrew its troops immediately after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman requested the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to do so."

Regarding the reopening of railways between Bangladesh and India, she clarified, "I am slowly reopening the railways which were closed. This will greatly contribute to our economy, benefiting common people and businesses alike."

She countered objections to providing transit to India by asking, "What is the harm in providing transit to another country? Should we close down all doors of Bangladesh?"

She cited Europe as an example, where there are no strict borders among EU states, highlighting the benefits of open transit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on 21 June on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive time following the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, this visit was Sheikh Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on 9 June.