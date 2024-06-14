Eid journey: Bus tickets to northern districts sold out today; buses to south leave every 10 minutes

On the last Friday before Eid, the bus terminals in Dhaka are bustling with commuters on their way home before the holidays begin. ​​​​​​

Despite the cloudy skies since morning, their Eid journey continues unabated.

"Since this morning, nine buses have departed on time, all fully seated. The bad weather has not posed any issues. All seats are booked for today and tomorrow, with only a few available on the 16th," said Md Anwar Hossain, the counter master of Shahjadpur Travel, which operates buses to northern districts.

He said there are slight congestions on the highway on the route, but it's not significant.

"So far, the buses have reached their destinations on time and returned to Dhaka promptly," he said.

Tapan Kumar Sheel, the counter master at Shyamoli Paribahan, said as of 11am, 20-25 of their buses had left for various routes across the country, all fully booked.

"The passenger rush primarily started last afternoon [13 June]. It will continue today and tomorrow. We only have a few tickets left for the 16th," he said.

He also said passengers arrive on time despite the adverse weather, and they manage the buses to depart on time.

Echoing Anwar, Tapan also said the increased volume of vehicles has created some congestion on the highway.

"It is taking [maybe] an hour or two longer than usual, which is typically expected during Eid," he said.

Hasibul Islam, a driver of Hanif Paribahan on the northern routes, said there have been no problems on the highway so far.

But he fears a possible rain could cause some issues since it would require them to drive slowly.

"Water accumulation in certain areas of the road may also hinder traffic if there's rain," he added.

Even though bus tickets to the northern districts for today and tomorrow are unavailable, buses were seen leaving every ten minutes from Gulistan and Sayedabad towards the southern districts.

"We have buses scheduled for every hour, but we are departing as soon as we are full. Additionally, at least 20 other companies are operating similarly here," said Tofazzal, the counter master of Palki Paribahan.

Abir, the counter master at Imad Paribahan, said, "There are so many passengers that we are not looking at the time anymore. As soon as a bus fills up, it departs.

"Buses are now available every 10 minutes from here. No passengers are waiting anymore; they board whatever is available," he added.