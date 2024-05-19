A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (19 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

No new major road dev projects in FY25 as budget squeezed

The government undertook new projects in road infrastructure in recent years, but there will be no large projects in the sector in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 amid a contractionary financial plan of the government, officials concerned said.

Conveyed our concerns to Kyrgyzstan; no Bangladeshi student severely injured: Foreign minister

The Government of Bangladesh has expressed deep concerns over the mob violence on the night of 17 May 2024 in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek.

Make investments in country's economic zones, PM Hasina asks local businesses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged local businesses to make investments in the country's 100 economic zones in addition to foreign investment.

Thundershowers with strong winds likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet

Thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind of 45-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) are likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet today (19 May), the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest weather alert issued for the country's inland river ports.

Deadly bombs hit Gaza as US security envoy visits Israel

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed 31 people Sunday, the Palestinian civil defence agency said, as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was visiting for talks on the brutal conflict and post-war scenarios.