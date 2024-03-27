Extend Eid holidays by 2 days for smoother travels: Passengers' Welfare Association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 02:33 pm

If 30 days of fasting are completed, Eid will be celebrated on 11 April, which means people will only get 10 April as holiday before Eid.

The Passengers' Welfare Association has demanded the extension of government holiday by two days to reduce passenger sufferings and road accidents.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury made the demand during a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (27 March).

According to the organisation's estimate, around one crore people from Dhaka, 40 lakh from Gazipur, 12 lakh from Narayanganj and 1.6 crore from Dhaka and surrounding districts will travel to different districts of the country this Eid.

In the four days before Eid, 30 lakh passengers can travel by bus-minibus, 4 lakh by train, 35 lakh by private car, jeep and microbus, 12 lakh by motorcycle, 60 lakh by launch, and about 1 lakh by airplane.

Due to the public transport crisis and overcharging during Eid, 18 lakh passengers may travel on the roofs of buses, trains and open trucks and freight transport. Also, about 4 to 5 crore passengers will travel inter-district.

For this reason, it is feared that if proper use of public transport is not ensured, there may be chaos during this year's Eid travels.

If 30 days of fasting are completed, Eid will be celebrated on 11 April, which means people will only get 10 April as holiday before Eid.

After Eid there is a long holiday of five days from 10 April to 14 April. Since 14 April is Pohela Boishakh, not only Muslims, people of other religions may also travel to celebrate Boishakh.

So, the number of passengers will increase. Between 9 and 10 April, 60 to 70 lakh people will leave the capital each day but our public transport has the capacity to carry 22 to 25 lakh people.

Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, in such a situation, if the holiday is not extended before Eid, the traffic situation on all roads of the country may come to a standstill.

Therefore, if the Eid holiday is extended by two days on 8 and 9 April, everyone will get a chance to go home step by step from 5 April, he added.

