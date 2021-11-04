WHO says reserve Covid-19 boosters for immunocompromised

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

WHO says reserve Covid-19 boosters for immunocompromised

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The World Health Organization called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of Covid-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40% coverage.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters should not be administered except to people who are immunocompromised.

"We continue to call on manufacturers of vaccines that already have WHO Emergency Use Listing to prioritize COVAX, not shareholder profit," he said. The WHO listing of Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Wednesday contributes to vaccine equity, he added.

World+Biz

WHO / Covid booster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

4h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

4h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

4h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club