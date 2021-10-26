Two lakh doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Dhaka

Two lakh doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon from China.

The consignment reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:10pm, said a Health Ministry press release.

Feroz Salauddin, secretary general of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and also former railway secretary, received the vaccines at the airport.

Earlier on 19 October, Bangladesh received one million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines as gift from the Chinese government.

