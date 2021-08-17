New Zealand thrown into lockdown over single suspected Delta case

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
17 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:10 pm

Related News

New Zealand thrown into lockdown over single suspected Delta case

New Zealand PM Ardern's "go hard, go early" strategy has helped curb Covid-19 but her announcement left people struggling to stack up essentials, businesses shutting abruptly and schools and offices making last-minute changes to go online

Reuters
17 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put New Zealand under strict lockdown on Tuesday after the country's first coronavirus case in six months was reported in the largest city of Auckland.

Ardern's "go hard, go early" strategy has helped curb Covid-19 but her announcement left people struggling to stack up essentials, businesses shutting abruptly and schools and offices making last-minute changes to go online.

All New Zealand will be in the toughest, level-four lockdown for at least three days from Wednesday. Auckland and Coromandel, a coastal town where the infected person also spent time, will be in lockdown for seven days.

"The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard," Ardern told a news conference.

"We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly."

Schools, offices and businesses will close and only essential services will be operational.

Shoppers crowded supermarkets as news of the new case and the imminent lockdown spread.

Ardern said authorities were assuming the patient, a 58-year-old man from Auckland who was not identified, had contracted the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 although genome sequencing was yet to be completed.

There may also be other cases, she said.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is interviewing the patient for contact-tracing purposes and Covid-19 vaccinations are to be suspended for at least 48 hours.

The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was in February. Its citizens have been living without restrictions although international borders have largely remained closed.

The country has overall reported about 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths.

Ardern said that under the level-four lockdown people must stay at home, leaving only for essential services. Protective face masks should be worn at all times when leaving home.

"Beating Delta means lifting our game," Ardern said.

"I ask New Zealanders to please follow the rules to the letter. We know from evidence overseas that the Delta variant can spread just by walking past someone."

The New Zealand dollar tumbled on the announcement, falling 1.5% to $0.6926 after the lockdown was announced.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday. But one bank, Westpac, said it now expected the central bank to keep the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged.

Top News / World+Biz

New Zealand / Covid-19 Lockdown / Coronavirus Delta Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

2h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan