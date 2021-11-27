How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 06:34 pm

Related News

How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

News of the variant prompted countries to announce new travel restrictions on Friday and sent drugmakers scrambling to see if their Covid-19 vaccines remain protective

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 06:34 pm
The active cases in India have further declined to 111,481, and have been the lowest in 537 days, according to the Union health ministry.(Reuters file photo)
The active cases in India have further declined to 111,481, and have been the lowest in 537 days, according to the Union health ministry.(Reuters file photo)

The new Omicron coronavirus variant - identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia - is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.

News of the variant prompted countries to announce new travel restrictions on Friday and sent drugmakers scrambling to see if their Covid-19 vaccines remain protective.

Why are scientists worried?

The World Health Organization on Friday classified the B.1.1.529 variant, or Omicron, as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of concern," saying it may spread more quickly than other forms of coronavirus.

The Delta variant remains dominant worldwide, accounting for 99.9% of US cases, and it is not yet clear whether Omicron will be able to displace Delta, said Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director, infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

But the new variant has over 30 mutations in the part of the virus that current vaccines target. It is also suspected of driving a spike in new infections in South Africa.

Omicron's mutations are likely to render certain Covid-19 treatments - including some manufactured antibodies - ineffective, said Dr. David Ho, professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University.

Experimental antiviral pills - such as Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Paxlovid and Merck & Co Inc's molnupiravir - target parts of the virus that are not changed in Omicron, and these drugs could become even more important if vaccine-induced and natural immunity are threatened.

The unknowns

Scientists say it could be several more weeks before they can define the type of disease caused by the variant, determine how contagious it is and identify how far it has already spread.

Some note that other variants of concern, including Beta, which was also first detected in South Africa, were ultimately replaced by Delta.

But the biggest question remains whether protection from Covid-19 vaccines - nearly 8 billion doses have been administered globally - will hold up. And, will people previously infected with the coronavirus be immune from infection with Omicron?

Experts also don't yet know whether Omicron will cause more or less severe Covid-19 compared to other coronavirus strains.

Best response?

Omicron has not yet been identified in the United States, but it is likely already here, scientists said.

Even without the new variant, US Covid-19 rates have increased in recent weeks, mainly in northern states, as people move indoors to avoid winter weather.

Some countries have moved to limit travel from southern Africa. Beyond government restrictions, individuals should still assess their own vulnerability to Covid and tolerance for risk as they make travel decisions for the winter holidays, Snyder from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said.

He and others said vaccination should remain a priority despite questions about effectiveness against Omicron, because it is likely that they still remain protective to a certain extent. Everyone should also continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, ventilate rooms, and wash hands.

"We have all those tools that will work against any variant," said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid african variant / COVID-19 / Covid 19 / omicron / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

10h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

10h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

11h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

33m | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

33m | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

38m | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 