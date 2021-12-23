Germany announces first Omicron death

Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient, on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe Community Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany recorded its first death from the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency announced.

The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the institute said, report BBC.

So far, 3198 omicron cases have been detected in Germany — with an increase in cases of 25% from Wednesday to Thursday. Of these 3198 cases, 48 people were treated in the hospital.

On Tuesday new Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed a range of fresh coronavirus restrictions with Germany's 16 regional leaders.

The rules will come into force from 28 December in a bid to limit the spread of the new variant and to encourage reluctant citizens to come forward for a vaccine.

Under the new measures, a maximum of 10 people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to attend a private gathering.

Access to hospitality settings will remain limited to those who have been vaccinated, while sports events will be held without spectators.