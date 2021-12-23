Germany announces first Omicron death

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:48 pm

Related News

Germany announces first Omicron death

The person was between the age of 60 and 79

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:48 pm
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient, on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe Community Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient, on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe Community Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany recorded its first death from the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency announced.

The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the institute said, report BBC. 

So far, 3198 omicron cases have been detected in Germany — with an increase in cases of 25% from Wednesday to Thursday. Of these 3198 cases, 48 people were treated in the hospital.

On Tuesday new Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed a range of fresh coronavirus restrictions with Germany's 16 regional leaders.

The rules will come into force from 28 December in a bid to limit the spread of the new variant and to encourage reluctant citizens to come forward for a vaccine.

Under the new measures, a maximum of 10 people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to attend a private gathering.

Access to hospitality settings will remain limited to those who have been vaccinated, while sports events will be held without spectators.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

german omicron death / omicron death / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US