Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a "superspreader" event

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy in July was a "superspreader" event due to the level of Covid-19 infection found in or around London's Wembley Stadium on the day, according to official data published on Friday.

Public Health England said 2,295 people were likely to have been infectious with a further 3,404 people potentially acquiring infection at the July 11 match.

"Euros final was superspreader event," declared the Times newspaper.

The match, with a crowd of around 67,000 inside the stadium, was England's first final in an international soccer tournament since the country hosted and won the 1966 World Cup.

"Euro 2020 was a unique occasion and it is unlikely we would see a similar impact on Covid-19 cases from future events," said Jenifer Smith, Public Health England's deputy medical director, in a statement.

"However, the data does show how easily the virus can spread when there is close contact and this should be a warning to us all as we try and return to a cautious normality once again."

