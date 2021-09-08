EU lists rare nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe's medicines regulator has added a rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible side-effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, regular safety updates from the watchdog showed on Wednesday.

The European Medicines Agency also tagged some other less severe side-effects to vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna as well as AstraZeneca's shot.

