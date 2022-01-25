France donates 2.12 million more AstraZeneca shots to Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 12:50 pm

France donates 2.12 million more AstraZeneca shots to Bangladesh

France donated a total of 5.38 million Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh by far

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Vials labelled &quot;Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The government of France has donated another 2.12 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh under the Covax facility.

With the latest shipment, France donated a total of 5.38 million Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh in an attempt to aid the country's fight against coronavirus pandemic, reads a press release.

The French government has made the sharing of Covid-19 vaccines one of its priorities in solidarity with the countries hit by the pandemic and in a bid to help accelerate vaccination coverage on a global scale.

An Emirates flight carried the 3rd consignment of 2,126,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka late on Monday (24 January). 

Earlier, the first and second consignments of 2.06 million and 1.19 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from France arrived in Dhaka last year on 29 November and 19 December respectively. 

All three consignments were transported by air from France under the supervision of the global Covax facility. 

Reportedly, Bangladesh is the top recipient of vaccines under the facility among all the low- and middle-income countries. According to health experts, this has been the result of effective vaccine diplomacy and a good track record of vaccine utilization.

Bangladesh-France relations / Vaccine Donation / COVAX Vaccine Facility / COVAX / COVAX facility / AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

