Poland donates 3.2mn vaccines to Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 05:04 pm

The Polish gesture covers a consignment containing 3272,880 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and their transport to Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Government of Poland has provided 3.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines to the Government of Bangladesh this morning as a form of solidarity to the friendly country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Polish gesture covers a consignment containing 3272,880 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and their transport to Dhaka, which will be sent in three batches, read a press release.

The first batch of 1027,290 doses of vaccine arrived on Wednesday, 10 November. 

The second batch of 920,790 doses of vaccine will arrive on Thursday and the third one of 1324,800 doses of vaccine will arrive on 14 November.  

Prof Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to Dhaka handed over the token vaccine doses to Bangladesh At the Padma State Guest House, Dhaka, in an unostentatious ceremony. 

Mr Lokman Hussain Mia, senior secretary of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of Bangladesh and rear admiral (Retd.) Md Khurshed Alam, secretary, MAU and acting foreign secretary, received the token gifts from the Ambassador. 

A good number of senior officials of the Government of Bangladesh were present during the handover ceremony.  

Adam stated that the COVID vaccines are donation to the Government of Bangladesh by the Government of Poland as a gesture of friendship to Bangladesh. 

He expressed hope that both the countries would soon be able to overcome the pandemic through shared efforts. 

The acting foreign secretary thanked the Government of Poland for standing by Bangladesh and mentioned that the friendly gesture would further strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between the friendly countries. 

He also appreciated the support of Poland in such a time when the Government of Bangladesh planned to inoculate its population. 

