Norway, Sweden and Switzerland hand over donated vaccines to Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 06:25 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

A consignment of over 1.2 million AstraZeneca Covid vaccines donated by Switzerland, Sweden and Norway to the global COVAX facility arrived in Bangladesh on 9 December.  The ambassadors of the three countries symbolically handed over the donations to the Government of Bangladesh at a ceremony held at the Padma State Guest House in Dhaka on Sunday (12 December).

The Senior Secretary of the Health Services Division Lokman Hossian Miah, received the vaccines on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh. The secretary (west) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior government officials were also present at the event, said a press release. 

In their joint statement, the ambassadors of Sweden, Switzerland, and Norway highlighted the importance of an effective multilateral response to the global pandemic and reiterated their countries' commitment to rapid and equal global access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines.

Living up to their global engagement, the three countries have each pledged financial support to the multilateral "Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator" (ACT-A) initiative and have donated vaccines to its COVAX facility. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have also bilaterally contributed to various frontline initiatives across Bangladesh, reaching the most vulnerable and remote communities, the press release added. 

During the event, the ambassadors have welcomed the decision of COVAX to allocate and deliver over 1.2 million AstraZeneca Covidvaccines to Bangladesh.

The delivery contains 535'200 doses donated by Sweden, 446'000 by Switzerland, and 237'600 by Norway to the COVAX facility.

The Ambassadors also thanked Unicef for organising the shipment and handover of the vaccines to the Government of Bangladesh.

