Senbag Samity donates oxygen cylinders

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 04:22 pm

Senbag Samity donates oxygen cylinders

Senbag Upazila Samity of Chattogram on Saturday donated five oxygen cylinders for free treatment of Covid-19 patients in the upazila.

The samity handed over the cylinders at Oxygen Bank of Senbagh Press Club.

Mostafa Kamal, General Secretary of Senbag Samity, said two top industries -- PHP and Mostafa Hamid Group -- assisted over the oxygen cylinders.

Gradually oxygen service will be more accessible for all in union level, he said.

People from the upazila will get the oxygen service after contacting Senbag President Khorshed Alam (01712250828), general secretary MA Awal (01712619983) and other members.

