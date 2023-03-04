Every time we forget our lessons, laments ex-fire service DG on Sitakunda oxgyen plant fire

Former director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brig Gen (ret) Ali Ahmed Khan expressed his disappointment and concern following the explosion at the Seema Re-Rolling Mill's oxygen plant, which tragically resulted in six deaths and left 32 others injured

"Every time we learn we forget, but we must come out of the situation of forgetting. We must take these incidents seriously. Otherwise, we have to suffer more in upcoming days," Ali Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Mentioning that the explosion at Sitakunda oxygen plant could have been more devastating, he said, "Oxygen factory fire is devastating across the globe. Luckily, we have seen less casualties in the Sitakunda case."

"It has been seen that there were a lack of regularities and compliances in that factory," he said, adding that the authorities and regulatory body did not make sure the compliances.

"In every case of such explosions, we see the vigilance of the authorities and they launch several probes. If they had been alert before the incident, many lives could have been saved," said the former DG of the fire service.

He went on to say, "As the industrialisation is booming, the demand of oxygen is also increasing. You can't avoid the demand. Whenever you allow or authorise an oxygen cylinder plant you should make sure that wouldn't bring any disaster and that is the responsibility of the authorities.

He lamented that in Bangladesh people discuss and give emphasis to the incident only when few lives are dead. "But that should not be the case."

Ali Ahmed noted that the factories and even the workers must know and comply with the safety measures of such chemical businesses, but it is elusive in the country.

"Even, in modern countries, there are third party organisations who ensure and certify the factories whether they are having compliance or not, we can run such agencies here too. Even the third party organisations can challenge authorities and the factory owners as per their safety measures," he added.