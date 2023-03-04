Every time we forget our lessons, laments ex-fire service DG on Sitakunda oxgyen plant fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

Every time we forget our lessons, laments ex-fire service DG on Sitakunda oxgyen plant fire

At least five people were killed and 30 more injured after an oxygen plant in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram caught fire due to an explosion on Saturday

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 09:25 pm
TBS sketch
TBS sketch

Former director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brig Gen (ret) Ali Ahmed Khan expressed his disappointment and concern following the explosion at the Seema Re-Rolling Mill's oxygen plant, which tragically resulted in six deaths and left 32 others injured

"Every time we learn we forget, but we must come out of the situation of forgetting. We must take these incidents seriously. Otherwise, we have to suffer more in upcoming days," Ali Ahmed told The Business Standard. 

Mentioning that the explosion at Sitakunda oxygen plant could have been more devastating, he said, "Oxygen factory fire is devastating across the globe. Luckily, we have seen less casualties in the Sitakunda case." 

"It has been seen that there were a lack of regularities and compliances in that factory," he said, adding that the authorities and regulatory body did not make sure the compliances.

6 killed, 32 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant explosion

"In every case of such explosions, we see the vigilance of the authorities and they launch several probes. If they had been alert before the incident, many lives could have been saved," said the former DG of the fire service.

He went on to say, "As the industrialisation is booming, the demand of oxygen is also increasing. You can't avoid the demand. Whenever you allow or authorise an oxygen cylinder plant you should make sure that wouldn't bring any disaster and that is the responsibility of the authorities.

He lamented that in Bangladesh people discuss and give emphasis to the incident only when few lives are dead. "But that should not be the case."

Ali Ahmed noted that the factories and even the workers must know and comply with the safety measures of such chemical businesses, but it is elusive in the country. 

"Even, in modern countries, there are third party organisations who ensure and certify the factories whether they are having compliance or not, we can run such agencies here too. Even the third party organisations can challenge authorities and the factory owners as per their safety measures," he added.

Top News

fire / Explosion / oxygen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

8h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

10h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

2h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

4h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

1h | TBS World
Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale