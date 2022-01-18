Not Omicron, Delta variant still high among Covid patients: BSMMU study

About 20% of the newly detected Covid-19 patients are infected by the Omicron variant of the virus, says a study by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The hospital disclosed the statistics on Tuesday after testing samples collected between 8 December, 2021, and 8 January, 2022.

According to the findings of the BSMMU Covid-19 genome sequencing research, of the samples tested in the past one month, 80% were of the Delta variant.

"Delta was found to be the dominant variant among patients in our country," BSMMU VC Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed said while addressing a press briefing held in this regard.

He said that nasopharyngeal swab samples of total 769 Covid-positive patients – aged between nine months to 90 years – across the country were examined by using the Next-Generation sequencing (NGS) technology during the period from 29 June, 2021 to 8 January, 2022.

As per the study, the mortality rate is higher among patients with comorbidities, i.e. diabetes, cancer, respiratory, and lung diseases.

Moreover, patients aged 60+ are more likely to fall victim to the deadly virus if they happen to contract the virus for the second time.

"Most of the people were diagnosed with the Delta variant. None of the patients admitted at the hospital had Omicron.

"However, some of the samples collected from outpatients tested positive for Omicron," the BSMMU VC added.

The purpose of the Covid-19 genome sequencing research is to unveil the character of the genome, determining the type of the mutation and finding its correlation with globally dominating variants while creating a genome database.

The country witnessed an overwhelming surge in cases, fatalities as 6,676 people tested positive and 10 more died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The daily positivity rate yesterday rose to 20.88%, which is the highest since 21 August last year.

Bangladesh has so far logged 28,154 deaths and 1,628,387 infections since the outbreak in 2020.