Moderna first jab inoculation to be stalled from 12 August

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 06:40 pm

Related News

Moderna first jab inoculation to be stalled from 12 August

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, the government is going to stop administering the first dose of Moderna vaccine from 12 August.

At the same time, the second dose of Moderna vaccine inoculation will start from that day as well, said the Health Department.

The closure was announced in a notice signed by Dr Shamsul Haque, director of the vaccination programme of the department on Tuesday.

According to the notice, in places where there is a surplus of the 1st dose of Moderna vaccine, the second dose should be started immediately after completing the inoculation of 1st dose. 

The Health Department also instructed to start administering the Sinopharm vaccines from 14 August nationwide. 

To this end, the second dose of vaccine will be sent to the vaccination centres across the country as per the demand soon, the notice read.

Bangladesh / Top News

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership