Moderna first jab inoculation to be stalled from 12 August

In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, the government is going to stop administering the first dose of Moderna vaccine from 12 August.

At the same time, the second dose of Moderna vaccine inoculation will start from that day as well, said the Health Department.

The closure was announced in a notice signed by Dr Shamsul Haque, director of the vaccination programme of the department on Tuesday.

According to the notice, in places where there is a surplus of the 1st dose of Moderna vaccine, the second dose should be started immediately after completing the inoculation of 1st dose.

The Health Department also instructed to start administering the Sinopharm vaccines from 14 August nationwide.

To this end, the second dose of vaccine will be sent to the vaccination centres across the country as per the demand soon, the notice read.